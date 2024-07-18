Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Grows By 9.3%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 674,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Asure Software Stock Up 1.5 %

ASUR opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 19,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Asure Software by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

