Short Interest in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Declines By 6.6%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ABG traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.40. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $259.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

