Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expands By 6.2%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 793,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 73,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

