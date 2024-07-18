Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

