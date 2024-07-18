Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $353,000 Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 625,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Shares of CCJ traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. 6,937,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,014. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

