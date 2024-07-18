Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 529 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $21,375,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $11,501,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 60,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 409,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,811. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $107.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

