ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.80.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $736.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $739.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

