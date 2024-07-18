ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $24.72 on Wednesday, hitting $736.07. 1,439,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $739.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.19. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.80.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

