Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $33.04 on Monday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 83.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 134.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

