Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.