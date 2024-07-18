Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

