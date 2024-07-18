Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,556.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $97,656.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,556.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,120.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,721 shares of company stock valued at $273,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.