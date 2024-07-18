Rose Dimartino Acquires 1,000 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) Director Rose Dimartino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance
NYSE HQL traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.63.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.