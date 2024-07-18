Rose Dimartino Acquires 1,000 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) Director Rose Dimartino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

NYSE HQL traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3,424.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

