Rogco LP Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rogco LP cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $193,050,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,996,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $156.62. 3,019,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,984. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.