Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,578,577 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,935,000 after purchasing an additional 303,088 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

