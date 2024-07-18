Reviewing Slam (SLAM) and Its Peers

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Slam to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Slam and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -11.70% 2.36% Slam Competitors -488.40% -75.93% -6.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Slam and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A $4.59 million 101.00 Slam Competitors $2.60 billion -$289.90 million 8.67

Analyst Recommendations

Slam’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Slam. Slam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Slam and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A Slam Competitors 127 279 451 17 2.41

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.90%. Given Slam’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Slam has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Slam has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam’s competitors have a beta of -14.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,580% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Slam beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

