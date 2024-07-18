Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.81. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 14,143 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $509.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,152.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,212,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

