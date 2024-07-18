Research Analysts Set Expectations for NiSource Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NiSource in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NiSource Stock Up 2.2 %

NI stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

