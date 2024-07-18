Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will earn $9.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.31. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.31.

NYSE DGX opened at $148.55 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

