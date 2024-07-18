RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

