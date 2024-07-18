Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.35. 1,278,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,190,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,360.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $91,003.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,218,414 shares in the company, valued at $57,386,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.