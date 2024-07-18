Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Radware Stock Down 2.5 %

RDWR stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.90 million, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.98. Radware has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Radware

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Radware by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Radware by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Radware by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,535 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

