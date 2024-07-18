Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Tops $5.73 on Major Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $57.31 million and $2,565.91 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00009036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

