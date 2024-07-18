Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Issued By William Blair

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.74 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

