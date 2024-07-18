Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Reduced by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDLFree Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDL. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDLFree Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,581 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.