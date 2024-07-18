Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Reduced by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDL. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,581 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

