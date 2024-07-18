PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,536 shares of company stock valued at $854,199. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

