ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.