ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,497 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $295.07 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

