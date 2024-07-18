ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,326 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $219.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.56.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.