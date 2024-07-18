ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

