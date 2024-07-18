ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,915 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 157,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,709,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 72,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $137.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day moving average is $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

