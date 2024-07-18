ProShare Advisors LLC Has $30.12 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,324 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Sonoco Products worth $30,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,363,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 88,407 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $1,530,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SON opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.