ProShare Advisors LLC Has $25.51 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of MongoDB worth $25,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $262.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at $20,668,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

