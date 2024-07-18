ProShare Advisors LLC Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

