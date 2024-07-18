ProShare Advisors LLC Has $11.99 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.75.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $456.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $458.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.24 and its 200 day moving average is $396.03. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

