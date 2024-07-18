ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,563 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,799 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

