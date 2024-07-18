ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,462 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

