ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,640 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,333 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,154,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

