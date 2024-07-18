Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.94.

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.21 on Monday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after purchasing an additional 175,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

