ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Down 3.8%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 198,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 764,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

ProKidney Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. Analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProKidney

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,264,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,175,458.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ProKidney news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,617,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $54,735,339.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,617,909 shares in the company, valued at $54,735,339.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 8,264,462 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,560,107 shares in the company, valued at $173,175,458.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProKidney by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

