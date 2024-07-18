Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Progressive Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,539. Progressive has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.94.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

