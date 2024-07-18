Private Management Group Inc. Sells 9,110 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,993,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,529,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. The company has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.