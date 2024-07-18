Pollux Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,712.06 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and $23,712.06 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,541,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,662,399 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,541,060.45 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.28521751 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $43,576.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

