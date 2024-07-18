POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.64

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 1740930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

POET Technologies Trading Up 16.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

