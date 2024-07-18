Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 3.59% of Plexus worth $94,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 86,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Plexus stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.37. 139,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $87.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $230,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $230,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,444. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

