Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,656 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.51. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $120.26.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
