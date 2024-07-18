Piper Sandler Cuts Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target to $27.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $170,477.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 960,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,529.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $170,477.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 960,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,529.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 131,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,468 and have sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

