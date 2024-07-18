Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

HNW stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.