Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after buying an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,461,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,486,000 after purchasing an additional 525,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

