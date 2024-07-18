Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,974,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.66. The stock had a trading volume of 528,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,450. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.23. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $101.13 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

